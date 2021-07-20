Local theater nonprofit opens new venue at Riverside Park

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 marks a new era for the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company.

The nonprofit theater organization, also known as Indy Shakes, will take the stage at a new venue, located at Riverside Park.

Executive Artistic Director Diane Timmerman describes the Taggart Memorial Amphitheater as a world class facility.

“We feel like we won the lottery,” she said. “Literally. I’m not exaggerating. This is one of the finest, if not the finest amphitheaters in the entire country.”

Read more from WRTV here

Also On 106.7 WTLC: