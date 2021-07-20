Indy
HomeIndy

Local theater nonprofit opens new venue at Riverside Park

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — 2021 marks a new era for the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company.

The nonprofit theater organization, also known as Indy Shakes, will take the stage at a new venue, located at Riverside Park.

Executive Artistic Director Diane Timmerman describes the Taggart Memorial Amphitheater as a world class facility.

“We feel like we won the lottery,” she said. “Literally. I’m not exaggerating. This is one of the finest, if not the finest amphitheaters in the entire country.”

Read more from WRTV here

amphitheater , indianapolis shajespeare company , INDY News , riverside park , WRTV News

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
Joel Osteen Criticized For Owning $325K Ferrari
 10 hours ago
07.20.21
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing
 22 hours ago
07.19.21
Spike Lee Addresses Cannes Film Festival Announcement Snafu
 22 hours ago
07.19.21
Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She Claimed He Offered 5 Stacks For Sex
 23 hours ago
07.19.21
15 items
Hot Girl Summer: Megan Thee Stallion Covers Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue
 23 hours ago
07.20.21
DreamDoll Details Getting Lil Kim To Collab With Her on “Funeral”
 23 hours ago
07.19.21
Hi Haters: LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Blocks ‘Black Widow’ At The Box Office With $31M+ Opening Weekend
 23 hours ago
07.19.21
10 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Nike Lawsuit As Only He Can, Twitter Shows Their Support #FreeLilNasX
 1 day ago
07.19.21
15 items
New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas
 1 day ago
07.19.21
Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close