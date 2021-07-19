Arts & Entertainment
Willow Smith Makes A Powerful Statement By Shaving Her Hair Onstage During Her “Whip My Hair” Performance

Willow Shaves Her Hair Onstage During a performance "Whip My Hair."

One thing Willow Smith has never been afraid of is evolving; even if it means doing so publicly.  The 20-year-old, two-time Emmy Award nominee bravely shaved her head in the midst of a live performance of “Whip My Hair.” The act took place during a Facebook Live event, Willow in Concert: Lately I Feel Everything, promoting the Friday release of her fourth studio album.  While on stage, she belted out a few notes of the popular song, picked up her guitar, took a seat, and strum a few strings on her guitar as her one of her crew members brushed off her afro – all while her band rocked on.  The haircut ended at the same time the song ended, and Willow emerged looking like a goddess.  The performance was a creative liberation to say the least.

According to a clip on Willow’s Facebook page, she says that she always shaves her head when change is about to happen. “This is gonna be my third time in my life shaving my head. I’m always shaving my head at monumental times in my life, when things are really changing. And this is definitely one of those moments.”

Willow first shaved her head in 2012 while on tour promoting her then hit “Whip My Hair.” The I Am Legend actress stated that she was tired of the tour and the business side of the industry, so she shaved her head as a rebellious response.

Willow’s famous mother, Jada Pinkett-Smith, recently joined the shaved-head tribe after being convinced by her daughter. “Willow made me do it,” she said after appearing on her Instagram feed with a beautiful clean head.

Willow Smith Makes A Powerful Statement By Shaving Her Hair Onstage During Her "Whip My Hair" Performance

