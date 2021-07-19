Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing

Dusko came in with receipts.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West and Young Gunz London Performance at Elysium

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The sale of Roc-A-Fella Records continues to get muddier and muddier by the week. Dame Dash is calling the legal back and forth a bad look for the culture.

The Harlem native continues to question the business ethics of his former business associates. Recently the entrepreneur spoke to HipHopDX and expressed his disappointment in Jay-Z.

“From my perspective, it feels like this was all done to devalue this asset,” he explained. “I just don’t understand why. What’s odd is that they knew I was only trying to sell one-third, but they’re trying to say I tried to sell the whole thing. But we all know that that’s not the case, so why do they keep saying it? The question is, why is it such a big deal? Why is everyone so scared for me to sell my one-third?”

For the last couple of weeks Dash, Jay-Z and Biggs Burke have been intertwined in a legal tug of war. According to Dusko he wanted to sell his one-third share of the iconic record label via an NFT offer. His former partners tried to stop the sale and thus he countersued. He says that Jay has transferred the streaming rights to S. Carter Enterprises LLC from Roc-A-Fella Records.

Further in the interview he questioned why the two just didn’t reach out to him directly to settle the matter.

“Honestly, I think this is corny,” he said. “If there’s an issue, just call me. Why do I have to hear it? Why do I have to get sued? Biggs, Jay, call me and tell me what the play is but if you swing on me, I’m going to have to swing back. And when I say that, I’m saying now that I’m looking under the hood, it looks crazy, but I just do believe that I don’t need all of this. I’m trying to live my life. I’m the guy that’s always saying this is what they want us to do. They want us culturally to fight each other for them while they watch us and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Jay-Z has yet to respond or acknowledge the situation.

 

Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
US-ENTERTAINMENT
57 photos
Latest
Dame Dash Calls Roc-A-Fella Records Lawsuit Corny & Embarrassing
 4 hours ago
07.19.21
Spike Lee Addresses Cannes Film Festival Announcement Snafu
 4 hours ago
07.19.21
Future Says Blu Jasmine “Big Capping” After She Claimed He Offered 5 Stacks For Sex
 4 hours ago
07.19.21
DreamDoll Details Getting Lil Kim To Collab With Her on “Funeral”
 5 hours ago
07.19.21
Hi Haters: LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Blocks ‘Black Widow’ At The Box Office With $31M+ Opening Weekend
 5 hours ago
07.19.21
10 items
Lil Nas X Trolls Nike Lawsuit As Only He Can, Twitter Shows Their Support #FreeLilNasX
 6 hours ago
07.19.21
15 items
New Kanye West Album Is Done, Previews Project In Las Vegas
 16 hours ago
07.19.21
Baron Negro: Kanye West Hits Big 3 Game Dressed Like Baron Zemo
 1 day ago
07.19.21
13 items
Rich Paul Is Dating Adele, Twitter Launches Jokes From The Deep
 1 day ago
07.19.21
15 items
Sounds About Light: Shaun King AKA Talcum X Deletes Twitter Account, The Slander Is Explosive
 2 days ago
07.19.21
Photos
Close