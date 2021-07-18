Sports
LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Dating Adele As Couple Sits Courtside At NBA Finals, Twitter Reacts

2021 NBA Finals - Game Five

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

New couple alert.

Yesterday was game 5 of the NBA Finals as the Milwaukee Bucks took a shocking 3-2 lead after initially being down 0-2 to start the series. But more shocking than that was a plain-clothed LeBron James sitting courtside as a fan just taking in the game. But, even more shocking than that was the two people spotted next to him: his long-time agent and friend Rich Paul, who was cozied up to famous British singer Adele.

Rumors began to swirl about why the two would be hanging out, and NBA Insider Brian Windhorst –who’s known for breaking basketball-related news– dropped a huge bomb by announced that Paul and Adele are a couple.

He was talking to Zach Lowe on his The Lowe Post podcast getting his reaction to the Bucks nailbiting 123-119 victory when he revealed the news.

“Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game to sit next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” Windhorst said. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele. This is the first time that they’ve come out in public together. So this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

Twitter erupted when the news broke, so check out some of the reactions below:

2021 NBA Finals - Game Five

Twitter Reacts To Rich Paul Dating Adele

15 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To Rich Paul Dating Adele

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To Rich Paul Dating Adele

Twitter Reacts To Rich Paul Dating Adele

LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul Reportedly Dating Adele As Couple Sits Courtside At NBA Finals, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

