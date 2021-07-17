Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Shooting Erupts Outside Of Ballpark, Twitter Documents Crowd’s Chaos

As gun violence continues to be a huge issue in America, yet another shooting has occurred.
D.C. Police have confirmed that four people have been shot during the Washington Nationals home game against the San Diego Padres, in which the latter led 8-4.
The Nationals said that the shooting was reported outside the Third Base Gate.
Initially, a message on the scoreboard told fans to remain inside the baseball park until police confirmed that there is no longer an ongoing threat. Then the team eventually canceled the game that was already in progress and told fans to exit the stadium through the centerfield and right field gates.
“Tonight’s game has been suspended in the bottom of the 6th inning due to an accident surrounding Nationals Park. The suspended game will resume beginning at 1:05 PM ET and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game,” the Nationals confirmed via Twitter. “Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the regularly scheduled game will begin within 25-45 minutes and will be played as a nine-inning regulation game. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game may be used for admission to both of tomorrow’s games.”
Twitter users and game goers have a first-hand look at the chaos that ensued minutes after the news went public:
My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of tonight’s shooting. Tonight’s shooting is another reason why we need more gun control laws!— Ms. Pinky Stanseski (@undergradwoman) July 18, 2021
Players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. Just ran into stands and grabbed family members and brought them to clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/DlC1bSv3I7— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) July 18, 2021
Hope everyone is safe at Nationals park. I heard a few loud bangs and then a mass exodus. View from my roof pic.twitter.com/MA1B7z83u2— Jalen Drummond (@jalen_drummond) July 18, 2021
BREAKING: The San Diego-Washington baseball game in D.C. has been halted due to a shooting of two people outside of Nationals Park. Gunshots could be heard inside the stadium.— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 18, 2021
Police say it “appears there’s no ongoing threat.”
pic.twitter.com/DE1EIb9nXf
My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone the @Nationals game tonight 🙏🏾🙏🏾— Antonio Gibson 👑💯 (@AntonioGibson14) July 18, 2021
As a result of the shooting incident, tonight’s @Nationals game has been suspended.— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 18, 2021
This is unreal complete chaos at Nats Park @Nationals pic.twitter.com/H2OHcGMIQx— Solomon Tucker (@babesandballers) July 18, 2021
Breaking: Initial reports of a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Announcers are urging fans to leave the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XnZ4tzL1kK— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2021
BREAKING: Gunshots heard at Nationals Park in Washington DC; Fans running, players have left the field, shooting may have been outside stadium pic.twitter.com/K2MJl7l7FV— Stoll News (@StollNews) July 18, 2021
There are reports of an active shooter outside Nationals Park in Washington DC.— Unfiltered Media ™️ (@UnfilteredInd) July 18, 2021
You can hear gunshots as the broadcast cuts off pic.twitter.com/kPVC2jJUpD
#BREAKING— Dana DiPiazza (@danawbrz) July 18, 2021
There are reports of an active shooter near Nationals Park in Washington DC
Fans are taking cover under seats
Helicopters are now circling the stadium
More updates to come #DCnews #Nationals #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/z8rYo5B0uf
Reports of Gunshots outside Nationals Park during the San Diego @Padres vs Washington @Nationals game. pic.twitter.com/7Vy1GmcISh— Blake_619 (@619WellRep) July 18, 2021
The shooting outside Nationals Park came just hours after the heartbreaking fatal shooting of a 6-year-old girl in DC's Congress Heights neighborhood https://t.co/15VJw3Ofc0— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) July 18, 2021
This story is still developing.
Washington Nationals Game Suspended After Shooting Erupts Outside Of Ballpark, Twitter Documents Crowd’s Chaos was originally published on cassiuslife.com