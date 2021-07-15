Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”

Crisis averted!

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Boosie on set

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The beef between Flavor Flav and Boosie Badazz is officially squashed!

Wait, they had beef?

According to TMZ the two OG’s apparently did have some drama between them due to a woman mistakenly taking Boosie for Flavor Flav. Something that didn’t sit too well for the Banton Rouge rapper who went on social media to roast both the woman and Flavor for even resembling him and proclaimed the Hip-Hop legend “can’t f*ck wit me.”

Naturally Flavor responded to Boosie’s comments with a video of his own where he said he doesn’t look like Boosie because Boosie looks like him as Flav “was here first.” Well, he’s not wrong. Still, Boosie fans came for Flav on social media and the two rappers got into a quick back-and-forth because, well, who knows.

Luckily for everyone the two were able to workout their differences because the situation wasn’t that serious anyway and the two actually linked for Flavor Flav’s podcast, The Flavor Flav Show. Once there the two gave each other pounds of respect and love. It was pretty dope seeing these two in the same room, and no, not cause they look like each other though one could assume Flavor is the man’s father or something. Just saying.

Check out the podcast between Flavor Flav and Boosie Badazz below and let us know your thoughts on the entire situation.

Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
55 photos
Latest
Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights
 5 hours ago
07.16.21
In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain About Rappers Being “Repetitive”
 6 hours ago
07.16.21
Snooze Or Lose: NBC Sports Reportedly Close To Inking Deal With ESPN’s Maria Taylor
 7 hours ago
07.16.21
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex And The City’s Reboot, “And Just Like That”
 8 hours ago
07.16.21
Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”
 9 hours ago
07.16.21
Kremlin Papers Seemingly Point To Putin Plot To Land Donald Trump In White House
 10 hours ago
07.16.21
20 items
Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]
 22 hours ago
07.15.21
15 items
Timbs & Fitteds On Deck: VERZUZ Announces The LOX Vs. Dipset, Live From Madison Square Garden
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Okurrr: Judge Rules In Cardi B’s Favor In Tasha K Assault Lawsuit
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Richard Sherman Arrested & Denied Bail Following “Burglary Domestic Violence” Charge In Seattle
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Photos
Close