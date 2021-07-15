Arts & Entertainment
City Sued For Cancelling Hip-Hop Festival Due To “Possible Violence”

The city feared gang activity and more.

Winston-Salem North Carolina

The Tar Heel State may have to cut a check for fronting on Hip-Hop. A promoter has hit the City Of Winston-Salem with a lawsuit after officials cancelled a concert that they deemed may come with violence.

 

As spotted on Complex the city representatives have a lot of explaining to do and will have to do it formally in front of a judge. The Carolina Summers Music Fest was set to be hosted in Winston-Salem on Saturday, July 31 but the event was cancelled. According to W12 News representatives contacted Starr Entertainment, the organizers, saying that they were worried that the talent might be the reason for violence to occuring.

The local police authorities also conducted their own private homework on Moneybagg Yo, Pooh Shiesty, Big Latto, and more and felt it would be best to not host the festivities according to a letter sent to the event organizers by the city. “The city’s police department investigated each of the performer’s background and believes, based on publicly available information, there exists the chance of violence and gang activity” it read.

In return Starr Entertainment hit the city with a lawsuit looking for monetary damages including $200,000 that they lost due to non refundable deposits to the artists and promotional costs. While officials have yet to formally comment on the matter it should be noted that the contract that the City Of Winston-Salem signed did include a right to cancel “on the grounds of character offensive to public moral.”

