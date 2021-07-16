Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights

The streaming rights to Reasonable Doubt are the focus of a new legal summons filed by Dash against former partner Jay-Z.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Damon Dash's Birthday Party - May 4, 2004

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Damon Dash and Jay-Z’s feud enters the legal arena once again, with the classic album Reasonable Doubt as the focus.

Late on Tuesday (July 13), the co-founder of Roc-A-Fella Records filed a summons in the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York City alleging that Shawn Carter, better known as Jay-Z for transferring the streaming rights of the Reasonable Doubt album to a company called S. Carter Enterprises LLC without proper authorization. Jay-Z is listed as the sole owner of the company. According to the filing, Dash is seeking at least $1 million in damages. Alex Spiro, the lawyer representing Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella Records, declined to comment when contacted about the new summons. The summons is only one page, and more details to the allegations are expected to be filed soon.

This is the latest battle between the two former business partners and collaborators that involves the iconic debut album of Jay-Z, released in 1996. Within the past month, Dash and Jay-Z have been wrangling over control of the auction of a proposed NFT (non-fungible token). Jay-Z’s claim in these proceedings against Dash was that the 50-year music producer wanted to sell the album’s copyright, but Dash claims that his intent was to sell off one-third of Roc-A-Fella Records. To make things a bit more complex, Dash was upset at the legal team that now represents Roc-A-Fella-Records and disputed their authority to bring suit against him during those proceedings. That auction was halted in court and was called off as the court case was still pending.

Reasonable Doubt has also sparked a legal battle between Jay-Z and renowned photographer Jonathan Mannion where the rapper sued Mannion over the usage of his likeness in the cover photography on the album.

 

Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
55 photos
Latest
Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights
 5 hours ago
07.16.21
In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain About Rappers Being “Repetitive”
 6 hours ago
07.16.21
Snooze Or Lose: NBC Sports Reportedly Close To Inking Deal With ESPN’s Maria Taylor
 7 hours ago
07.16.21
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex And The City’s Reboot, “And Just Like That”
 8 hours ago
07.16.21
Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”
 9 hours ago
07.16.21
Kremlin Papers Seemingly Point To Putin Plot To Land Donald Trump In White House
 10 hours ago
07.16.21
20 items
Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]
 22 hours ago
07.15.21
15 items
Timbs & Fitteds On Deck: VERZUZ Announces The LOX Vs. Dipset, Live From Madison Square Garden
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Okurrr: Judge Rules In Cardi B’s Favor In Tasha K Assault Lawsuit
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Richard Sherman Arrested & Denied Bail Following “Burglary Domestic Violence” Charge In Seattle
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Photos
Close