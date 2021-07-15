Clubhouse Holding On To Dear Life, Introduces New DM Feature Called Backchannel

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Drop-in audio app Clubhouse is still alive and kicking, and it hopes this new feature will help take it off life support.

Clubhouse has announced that its already leaked feature called Backchannel allows users to slide in each other’s DMs is now live for both Android and iOS users of the once super popular voice-only app. As of right now, users can engage in one-on-one conversations, group chats, and send links. Unfortunately, you cannot send images or videos, but a spokesperson for Clubhouse points out that those improvements, including a “few other features,” are on the way.

Clubhouse decided to introduce the feature stating it will help moderators engage in conversations among themselves while operating an active room. Clubhouse also hopes Backchannel will keep users on the app by engaging in conversations they normally would take to another app and let more people connect after events.

Clubhouse which has seen its popularity drop thanks significantly to Twitter Spaces, Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms, and Spotify’s recently announced Greenroom, hopes Backchannel will put the app on par with its rivals who already allow users to text and chat with others while participating in conversations in rooms. Since it finally launched on Android devices, Clubhouse has been downloaded over 8 million times on Android phones and boasts 500,000 rooms are being created daily.

We shall see if Backchannel helps Clubhouse out and bring it back to its peak popularity.

