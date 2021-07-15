News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 15, 2021: Lee Merritt Announces Campaign — Employers Weigh In — Kohl’s and Staples Rewarding Educators

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Civil Rights Lawyer Lee Merritt Announces Texas Attorney General Campaign

What You Need To Know:

National civil rights attorney Lee Merritt is launching a campaign for the Democratic nomination in the race for Texas Attorney General. Merritt announced the kickoff of his campaign Tuesday to unseat the current Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

2. More Than 150 Employers Weigh in on Voting Rights

What You Need To Know:

The battle over voting rights rages on and major U.S. companies are making their voices heard on the issue.

3. Coronavirus Update: Nearly All U.S. States See Spike in New Covid-19 Infections

What We Need To Know: 

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in 46 U.S. states. In 31 states, new cases this past week are at least 50% higher than new cases the previous week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Only two states — South Dakota and Iowa — are seeing decreases in new infections.

4. Virginia Jury Award to Black Woman During Police Stop

What You Need To Know:

A Virginia jury awarded an African American woman $300,000 in compensatory and punitive damages this week against a Petersburg, Virginia police officer for actions six years ago.

5. Kohl’s and Staples Rewarding Educators

What You Need To Know:

With many schools set to open within the next month or so, Kohl’s department stores wants to give some extra help to educators. The company announced a three-day bonus weekend to give teachers a 20% discount.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 15, 2021: Lee Merritt Announces Campaign — Employers Weigh In — Kohl’s and Staples Rewarding Educators  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
55 photos
Latest
Politics As Usual: Damon Dash Claims Jay-Z Stole ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Streaming Rights
 5 hours ago
07.16.21
In Rare Instagram Post Dr. Dre Agrees With T-Pain About Rappers Being “Repetitive”
 6 hours ago
07.16.21
Snooze Or Lose: NBC Sports Reportedly Close To Inking Deal With ESPN’s Maria Taylor
 7 hours ago
07.16.21
Nicole Ari Parker Joins The Cast Of Sex And The City’s Reboot, “And Just Like That”
 8 hours ago
07.16.21
Flavor Flav & Boosie Badazz Squash Their “Beef”
 9 hours ago
07.16.21
Kremlin Papers Seemingly Point To Putin Plot To Land Donald Trump In White House
 10 hours ago
07.16.21
20 items
Remembering The Life of Charlie Robinson [Photos]
 22 hours ago
07.15.21
15 items
Timbs & Fitteds On Deck: VERZUZ Announces The LOX Vs. Dipset, Live From Madison Square Garden
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Okurrr: Judge Rules In Cardi B’s Favor In Tasha K Assault Lawsuit
 2 days ago
07.15.21
Richard Sherman Arrested & Denied Bail Following “Burglary Domestic Violence” Charge In Seattle
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Photos
Close