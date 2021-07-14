DL Hughley Show
HomeDL Hughley Show

D.L. Hughley Rips Ben Carson For Claiming Welfare Was Worse For Black People Than Slavery

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

“Don’t you know that, invariably, when the conversation switches to slavery and critical race theory, there will be a Black person who comes in the defense of white supremacy.”

That was the opening line from D.L. Hughley’s latest powerful rant on his show, and the Black person in question he’s referring to is none other than retired neurosurgeon and devout Republican, Ben Carson.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Those words, and plenty of more, were sparked by a claim Carson made during the Conservative Political Action Conference where he claimed that welfare has done more damage to the Black family than — wait for it! — the institution of slavery in America.

For roughly four-and-a-half minutes, D.L. completely dispels Carson’s comments using straight facts on the harsh truths of slavery. There really shouldn’t even be an argument as to the severity of slavery, but we commend the homie Hughley for giving the world a quick reminder of what the reality is.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

 

Listen to D.L. Hughley below as he sends Ben Carson a message on the truths when it comes to slavery and welfare that we truly think everyone needs to hear:

 

Sign up for our newsletter:

D.L. Hughley Rips Ben Carson For Claiming Welfare Was Worse For Black People Than Slavery  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
55 photos
Latest
Okurrr: Judge Rules In Cardi B’s Favor In Tasha K Assault Lawsuit
 20 hours ago
07.15.21
Richard Sherman Arrested & Denied Bail Following “Burglary Domestic Violence” Charge In Seattle
 21 hours ago
07.14.21
Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin In Biopic In The August Issue Of InStyle
 21 hours ago
07.15.21
12 items
Victoria’s Secret Karen Has Meltdown In Store, Twitter Drags Dusty Ditz For Mental Break Scam
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Nivea Details Abuse, Addiction & Overcoming Depression In Explosive Interview With Kandi Burress
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Trick Daddy Caught On Video Grabbing Woman Outside Miami Club Who Didn’t Want To Hang With Him
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Chloe Bailey Heats Up The ‘Gram In The New Ivy Park Swimsuit Collection
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Willow Smith Proves She’s All Grown Up In The July Issue Of Nylon Magazine
 2 days ago
07.14.21
Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney
 2 days ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll
 3 days ago
07.13.21
Photos
Close