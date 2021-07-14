Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s: Ep. 24 “He Wants That Old Thang Back”

This week we’re talking about celebrity exes and brewing relationships. Will Khloe and Lamar get back together? Who is Drake’s new boo? Plus, the ladies share some of their most epic dates where the guys went all out  ​👀.   We’ll also celebrate wins! Find out which basketball player is on his way to becoming the first billionaire while still playing in the league.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress! It’s a good one!

