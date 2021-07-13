WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 13, 2021: Democrats Flee State — Island-Wide Protests — Confederate Monuments

News
1. Texas Democrats Flee State to Block Restrictive Voting Law

What You Need To Know:

As Texas Republicans continue to charge ahead in passing new, more restrictive voting laws, Democratic state legislators left the state to block Republican legislators during a special session.

2. Island-Wide Protests Call for Change in Cuba

What You Need To Know:

In what was described as the largest protests in decades, thousands of Cubans took to the streets all over the island Sunday calling for change.

3. Coronavirus Update: As the Pandemic Continues, Five Covid-19 Hotspots Emerge

What We Need To Know: 

As the Delta variant of Covid-19 rapidly spreads, U.S. hot spots have seen a surge in new cases. Experts are warning a “surprising amount of death” from the ongoing pandemic could soon follow.

4. Cities Continue Fight to Bring Down Confederate Monuments

What You Need To Know:

After a five-year fight against violent reminders of historic and modern day hatred, two bronze statues depicting Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were removed Saturday morning in Charlottesville, VA.

5. What You Need to Know About This Week’s Child Tax Credit Checks

What You Need To Know:

Millions of families will receive the first child tax credits this week from the IRS. Monthly Child Tax Credit checks from the federal government will begin Thursday, July 15.

 

