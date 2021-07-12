Visual Artist Trap Bob Speaks On Creating Art From Her Experiences and Protecting Her Work

Arts & Entertainment
| 07.12.21
Dismiss
Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Trap Bob

Source: NA / na

In this Madame Noire interview, sponsored by Crown Royal Regal Apple, visual artist Trap Bob talks about her signature style which she describes as ‘loud,’ saying she loves the use of bright colors.”

The pioneering artist, who gets much of her inspiration from living in the Washington D.C. area, shares with MadameNoire that she doesn’t think she could create what she does without being immersed in the city’s energy—and her own experiences.

She intentionally portrays things she deals with that she believes everyone can relate to, especially Black women, whom she calls her “girls.” She also strives to create such a distinct aesthetic that it would be hard for others to steal her work.

Trap Bob, who has utilized social media to get her work out there, is currently preparing to open her first gallery exhibition.

Check out the full interview with Trap Bob, sponsored by Crown Royal Regal Apple, in the video above.

Visual Artist Trap Bob Speaks On Creating Art From Her Experiences and Protecting Her Work  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
57 photos
Latest
Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney
 42 mins ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll
 18 hours ago
07.13.21
Former Nickelodeon Star Jared Bell Sentenced on Charges Related to His Cleveland Visit
 20 hours ago
07.13.21
TikTok Star Matima “Swavy” Miller’s Family Blasts Wendy Williams
 20 hours ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made Me Do It”
 20 hours ago
07.13.21
New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son Are Dating
 1 day ago
07.12.21
This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of Black Girl Magic Thanks To BFYNE And Models of Color Matter
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries
 3 days ago
07.11.21
Brandy Norwood's Debut Performance In Broadway's "Chicago" - After Party
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning!
 3 days ago
07.11.21
15 items
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
 3 days ago
07.11.21
Photos
Close