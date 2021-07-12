Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made Me Do It”

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Philipp Plein - Runway - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021

Source: Pietro S. D’Aprano / Getty

Jada Pinkett-Smith has been known for rocking short hair most of her career, but this new cut might be her shortest. The actress, who turns 50-years-old this September, posed with her daughter in what looks like the ultimate buzz cut.

Jada reposted the image to her Instagram page with a caption that read, “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣😜.”

Jada has been very candid about her experience with hair loss. During an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, she talked about maintaining short hairstyles or wearing wraps to help deal with her hair loss. Judging by her caption, Jada felt it was time to let go of her hair and embrace a new look.

Willow is no stranger to shaving her head, so it’s not far fetched that she’d influencer her mother to do the same. With Jada’s birthday a little over two months away, she will enter her 50’s with new energy. There’s a reason Coco Chanel said, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change the world.”

I’m not sure I ever saw a time where Jada had bad hair. She looks just as beautiful in a long weave as she does in a short buzz cut. What do you think? Are you loving Jada’s new look?

 

DON’T MISS…

Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk Generational Self-Care On Mother’s Day

Why Celebrities Like Jada Pinkett-Smith Rave Over Spiritual Teacher Queen Afua’s Detox Program

Willow Smith Gives Rock Star Vibes On The Latest Cover Of V Magazine

 

Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made Me Do It”  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
57 photos
Latest
Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney
 27 mins ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll
 18 hours ago
07.13.21
Former Nickelodeon Star Jared Bell Sentenced on Charges Related to His Cleveland Visit
 19 hours ago
07.13.21
TikTok Star Matima “Swavy” Miller’s Family Blasts Wendy Williams
 19 hours ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made Me Do It”
 20 hours ago
07.13.21
New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son Are Dating
 1 day ago
07.12.21
This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of Black Girl Magic Thanks To BFYNE And Models of Color Matter
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries
 3 days ago
07.11.21
Brandy Norwood's Debut Performance In Broadway's "Chicago" - After Party
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning!
 3 days ago
07.11.21
15 items
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
 3 days ago
07.11.21
Photos
Close