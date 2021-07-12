UNKNWN Launches LeBron 8 “South Beach” Inspired Basketball Court In Miami [Photos]

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One of the most anticipated sneaker releases is getting a royal rollout. UNKNWN has unveiled a Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” 2021 inspired basketball court painted mural in Miami.

Miami-based clothing brand and concept retailer UNKNWN just launched the Nike LeBron 8 “South Beach” 2021 with a curated in-store experience on Saturday, July 10th at UNKNWN Miami.

The launch event at UNKNWN’s flagship store in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami celebrated the Miami community and looked back at LeBron James’ back-to-back championship years. Adding to the high wattage experience of the celebrations around the release of LeBron James’ movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, Nike honored King James by transforming UNKNWN’s outdoor courtyard into a South Beach-inspired basketball court painted mural. The pink and teal court painting commemorates the re-release of the style and will be a must-see attraction in the bustling art-driven destination of Wynwood.

UNKNWN is also showcasing rare and specialty Nike LeBron PE basketball shoes from LeBron James’ personal collection and giving away personalized “Welcome to South Beach ” custom photo booth postcards during the release of the style.

Originally released in 2010, the LeBron 8 “South Beach” plays up to Miami’s signature nightlife and serves as the ultimate bring-back that pops with electric pastels. This retro look aligns perfectly with its predecessor with neon pink and black accents on the upper panel with a base of aquamarine blue. High-end pebbled leather adds a luxe, lifestyle dimension to one of LeBron’s all-time great game shoes. Additionally, the shoe coincided with King James’ move to Miami from Cleveland giving it an extra piece of signifigance with regards to sports nostalgia.

The 2021 LeBron 8 “South Beach” sneakers will be released Wednesday, July 21 at 10:00 AM via the Nike SNRS app. Naturally, this is one of the most hyped-up sneaker drops of the year so expect inventory to go fast.

Photo: UNKNWN

UNKNWN Launches LeBron 8 “South Beach” Inspired Basketball Court In Miami [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

