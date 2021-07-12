Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark New Music Rumors After Being Spotted Shooting A Video Together

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

After all but verbally confirming that they’re currently dating, pop superstars Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have now got people buzzing about a new music collab following new pictures of the potential power couple getting cozy and colorful while filming a music video in The Bronx, New York.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 11, 2021

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ was able to catch some behind the scenes pictures of the pair in furry ‘fits. His hat and her jacket both seem a bit out of place given the recent heatwave in New York City, so we give these two extra props for bearing the heat to capture a fly music video. The footage was captured Sunday according to reports, and whatever it is should be expected to appear on Rocky’s upcoming studio album, All Smiles.

Based off the additional pictures throughout the day, it appears there were solo shots of A$AP Rocky enjoying a shirtless summer and being a man of the community, in addition to Rih-Rih changing into a red evening dress that’s sure to turn heads once the visuals drop officially.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The two seem to work pretty well together, whether romantically involved or simply working as close collaborators in the studio. Rocky appears on the remix of Rihanna’s 2011 raunchy hit “Cockiness,” and she has a starring role as the love interest in the video for the Harlem-bred emcee’s 2013 ode to haute couture, “Fashion Killa.” In short, not only do they look good together but they also sound pretty good alongside each other to match. We can’t wait to hear and see their latest banger!

TMZ was also able to capture another clip of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky getting even more close, which you can peep below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Spark New Music Rumors After Being Spotted Shooting A Video Together  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
Opening Night Performance Of August Wilson's "Jitney" At The Pasadena Playhouse
57 photos
Latest
Scarface Reveals His Son Is Donating Him A Kidney
 42 mins ago
07.13.21
Naomi Osaka Joins the Mattel Family With Her Own Barbie Doll
 18 hours ago
07.13.21
Former Nickelodeon Star Jared Bell Sentenced on Charges Related to His Cleveland Visit
 20 hours ago
07.13.21
TikTok Star Matima “Swavy” Miller’s Family Blasts Wendy Williams
 20 hours ago
07.13.21
Jada Pinkett-Smith Debuts A Buzz Cut “Willow Made Me Do It”
 20 hours ago
07.13.21
New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son Are Dating
 1 day ago
07.12.21
This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of Black Girl Magic Thanks To BFYNE And Models of Color Matter
 2 days ago
07.12.21
Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries
 3 days ago
07.11.21
Brandy Norwood's Debut Performance In Broadway's "Chicago" - After Party
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning!
 3 days ago
07.11.21
15 items
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
 3 days ago
07.11.21
Photos
Close