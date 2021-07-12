Indy
Indianapolis named best place to travel by two top travel publications

This summer is the perfect time to invite friends and family that you’ve missed over the last 17 months to Indy!

Nate Swick of Visit Indy joined us today to tell us about the latest recognition Indy has received.

Indy was named a best place to travel in 2021 by two top travel publications, Travel & Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler.

Now is your chance to be a tour guide and an advocate for your city, as Indy has a lot to offer — from the LUME debuting at IMA at Newfields later this month, to the Indy Zoo or State Museum. You can also take it slow down at the Central Canal inside White River State Park. Perhaps, you could even purchase an Indy Attraction Pass and get access to 8 attractions at a low discounted rate.

And if your house is feeling a little crowded, book a room at one of Indy’s wonderful hotels such as the Bottleworks or the JW Marriott. Downtown weekend rates start as low as $125/night.

 

 

Source: WISHTV

 

