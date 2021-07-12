News
HomeNews

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 12, 2021: Georgia Election Law to Stand — Child Mask Recommendation — Wells Fargo Angers Customers

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Whip Clyburn: Tweak Filibuster or Kiss the Majority Goodbye

What You Need To Know:

The clock is ticking. Time is getting short, as are tempers, as the country moves toward the consequential midterm elections.

2. Judge Allows Georgia Election Law to Stand As Texas Moves Again to Restrict Voting

What You Need To Know:

A federal judge in Georgia declined to eliminate portions of the state’s controversial new voter law ahead of run-off elections taking place this week.

3. Coronavirus Update: CDC Drops Mask Recommendation for Vaccinated Children in Schools

What We Need To Know: 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that fully vaccinated students and teachers do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall.

4. White Officer Punched Black Woman During Arrest and Placed On Administrative Leave

What You Need To Know:

What started out as a trip to a local Walmart on July 4th in DeWitt, NY ended in chaos, and led to a White officer being placed on administrative leave for punching a Black woman during a violent arrest.

5. Wells Fargo Runs Over Customers, Again

What You Need To Know:

Wells Fargo has notified clients they will no longer offer personal lines of credit and CNBC reports the financial institution will shut down current accounts.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — July 12, 2021: Georgia Election Law to Stand — Child Mask Recommendation — Wells Fargo Angers Customers  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
56 photos
Latest
New Couple Alert: Martin Lawrence’s Daughter & Eddie Murphy’s Son Are Dating
 11 hours ago
07.12.21
This Year’s Miami Swim Week Was Full Of Black Girl Magic Thanks To BFYNE And Models of Color Matter
 23 hours ago
07.12.21
Damon Dash Announces ‘In Love For A Living’ Docuseries
 2 days ago
07.11.21
Brandy Norwood's Debut Performance In Broadway's "Chicago" - After Party
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’rai Smith Shows Off Recent Weight Loss Transformation And She Looks Stunning!
 2 days ago
07.11.21
15 items
Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist
 2 days ago
07.11.21
No Comparison: Madonna, Chiming In Late, Says Britney Spears Conservatorship Is Like ‘Slavery’
 2 days ago
07.11.21
10 items
Tristan Thompson Lets Lamar Odom Know It Can Get Spooky Over Khloe Kardashian Comments
 2 days ago
07.11.21
10 items
History Is Black: Zaila Avant-garde Becomes 1st Black American Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion
 3 days ago
07.11.21
10 items
Hennessy Trending On Twitter Because Of Lil Wayne, Apparently
 3 days ago
07.11.21
10 items
‘Black Widow’ Has Finally Arrived, Here Is What Fans Are Saying About The Long-Awaited MCU Film
 3 days ago
07.11.21
Photos
Close