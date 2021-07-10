Arts & Entertainment
Chloe x Halle On Empowering Artists To Tell Stories About "What It Means to Truly Accept Your Skin"

If there’s one thing we love about Chloe x Halle it’s the fact that they use their platforms to empower women everywhere, and often teaching them to love the skin they’re in.

Most recently, the Grammy-nominated sibling duo took that sentiment to the next level, appearing on a panel for the First Frame Program. Hosted by Neutrogena Studios’ and Ghetto Film School, the First Frame Program encourages young filmmakers to create art that exemplifies skin health and doing so by accepting the skin they’re in. The Bailey sisters were named Neutrogena spokespersons in March, so it only made sense that they were there to represent and support the next generation of artists. They were also proud to select two female filmmakers as the winners of this year’s program, calling the move “an honor” and a way to highlight “impactful storytelling.’ 

They told PEOPLE, “The stories produced from this partnership are so important to tell because they open the conversation around what it means to truly accept your skin and love it unconditionally.”

“These young women were chosen because of their impactful storytelling and we are excited to see the final films once completed,” they added.
The two, women of color that Chloe and Halle selected as this year’s winners were Sarah Jean Williams and Kyra Peters. Each woman won a $25,000 production award to develop a film that takes viewers into a world where their skin is not a barrier to unlock their fullest potential. The two winners will also receive training and mentorship throughout their filmmaking processes including script development and full-time coaching.
When the sisters aren’t busy helping the next generation, they’re building their own careers, both separately and together. Chloe is currently busy proving that she can stand on her own by releasing powerful, solo musical covers that show off her range and talent, separate from her sister. And on the other side of the pond, Halle is busy preparing for her feature film debut as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Although there’s no word yet on when the film will be released, they’ve been shooting in Italy this summer.
Chloe x Halle On Empowering Artists To Tell Stories About "What It Means to Truly Accept Your Skin"  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

