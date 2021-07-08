Arts & Entertainment
Home Grown Goodness: Erykah Badu Blesses Us With Throwbacks Of Her Natural Curves

Erykah Badu been bad, but in case you forgot, she’s here to remind you. Our resident Unicorn hit us with a few throwback photos that show off her infamous, natural curves. In an Instagram post she wrote, “‘I smile wit my whole body.’ Mutant.

EB -1999. ((Micro Braids – @naturallyisis ))”

In the image, Badu stands tall with long micro braids cascading down her bare chest, falling below her waistline.

In another post she wrote, “Rare pic of me smiling. Badu – 2004 (born like this 🧚🏽) Mutant.”

In this photo, Badu’s head is turned in the opposite direction, shielding her face. She’s on stage during a performance and you can see her thick hair, petite frame, and pronounced derrière dressed in floral, knee-length dress.

In the last photo Badu is on stage during another performance. She showed off her round rump in a pair of printed spandex, partnered with an animal print jacket, and a baseball cap. She captioned the image, “Adult Smile . No additives . Inherited. Mutant .”

In other words, she got it from her mama.

In my humble opinion, Erykah Badu is one of the sexiest women of our time. Her sex appeal is unconventional and alluring – just ask any of her children’s fathers. If that’s not enough, refer to her sold out incense that was made with the scent of her lady parts. This woman oozes sex appeal and she knows it.

Shoutout to Badu and her humble brag regarding her home grown figure. At the age of 50, she proves that age ain’t nothin’ but a number! She was hot then, but she’s burning things up right now!

 

Home Grown Goodness: Erykah Badu Blesses Us With Throwbacks Of Her Natural Curves  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

