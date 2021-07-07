Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Mia X Team With BLK Dating App For Pro-Vaccine Anthem ‘Vax That Thang Up’

Arts & Entertainment
Juvenile and Mannie Fresh helped create a generational classic anthem, mantra, song and more with “Back That Ass Up” in 1998. When it was released as an official single in 1999, it became a summer anthem for which all summer twerk anthems are defined by. The moment you hear Mannie’s horns, the dance floors clear and the heavens become sunnier.

Considering the world is still in the middle of a global pandemic, the New Orleans legends have partnered with fellow New Orleans legend Mia X to not only advocate for Black singles to get vaccinated but for Black singles to be vaccinated before they jump in somebody’s DMs trying to get a summer fling or something longer lasting popping.

BLK, the dating app created for Black singles, partnered with the New Orleans trio for a remix of “Back That Ass Up” titled “Vax That Thang Up.” Made with Atlanta-based agency Majority and modeled almost identically to the original song, the track highlights Black singles dancing to the song as Mannie, Juvie and Mia rap their respective lyrics, all about getting ready to get with someone but making sure they’re at least vaccinated.

The collaboration ironically enough is the first between Cash Money and No Limit artists, despite being two of the biggest labels in hip-hop in the ’90s and early 2000s.

Although the single has playful undertones, the plea for further vaccinations comes from a factual issue: the vaccination rate for individuals 18-to-29 has stagnated behind other demographics. The majority of BLK’s users fall within the 18-to-29 demographic. BLK also has announced a “vaccinated” badge for users to highlight their vaccination status for potential matches.

“We have a direct line to the audience that needs to internalize this message,” Jonathan Kirkland, BLK head of brand and marketing, said in a statement. “The song may be playful and fun, but the underlying message is as real as it gets.”

Juvenile added, “I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me but also for my family. We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive.”

Juvenile, Mannie Fresh & Mia X Team With BLK Dating App For Pro-Vaccine Anthem 'Vax That Thang Up'

