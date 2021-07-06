Indy
HomeIndy

PopCon Indy celebrates all things pop culture

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

From your favorite super-heros, to your favorite games, Pop Con 2021 has something for everyone. Kris Keys and Carl Doninger, co-owners of Pop Con, joined us today to fill us in on what to expect from the event.

PopCon is a popular culture and comic convention coming to the Indiana Convention Center July 9-11, 2021 for its eighth annual event. The convention has reserved over 150,000 square feet of event space for thousands of attendees and vendors, creators and game developers for the three-day convention that generates millions in Central Indiana positive economic impact.

The convention will have celebrity guests, anime, costuming, fantasy, film festival, sci-fi, TV, and video gaming programming.

For more information visit: popcon.us.

 

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

 

 

Source: WISHTV

PopCon Indy celebrates all things pop culture  was originally published on radionowindy.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT Auction Of Group’s Royalties
 9 hours ago
07.07.21
Ice Cube Details Nasty Beef With Studio Over ‘Last Friday’ Sequel
 10 hours ago
07.07.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping With 15 Roaches While Growing Up Inspired His Grind
 14 hours ago
07.07.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off 4×100 Team
 15 hours ago
07.06.21
Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March By Simply Scaring Them Off
 17 hours ago
07.07.21
Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For Sixteenth Season This August
 22 hours ago
07.06.21
Authorities Investigating If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Fashion Nova CEO Robberies Related
 22 hours ago
07.06.21
15 items
The Sexism: #NBATwitter Investigates Rumors That Rachel Nichols Linked With Jimmy Butler In The Bubble
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
8 items
8 Side Hustles That Made 50 Cent Filthy Rich
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
Racist New Jersey White Man Got A Visit From Black Protesters After Rant
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
Photos
Close