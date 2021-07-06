Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Twitter Turns Vin Diesel’s Love For “Family” In The ‘Fast & Furious’ Films Into Hilarious Memes

"I don't have friends. I got family."

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Vin Diesel's Love For "Family" In 'Fast & Furious' Is The Newest Meme Craze

Source: Universal Pictures / F9

F9 is currently doing laps around other films in theaters in terms of box office cash. The ninth film in the franchise is now the newest meme on social media. 

In the Fast and Furious films, you can expect to see all kinds of wild car stunts, like a Dodge Challenger taking out a submarine during a car chase on ICE, a plane catching a Ford Mustang using a magnet, a hooptie being converted into a rocket and a man literally pushing a torpedo using his bare strength. But if you ask Twitter, one thing trumps all of that, and it’s family.

For those who enjoy the films, the movie’s main protagonist, Dominic Toretto, never misses an opportunity to stress how important La Familia is. That is evident in F9 that sees Toretto putting his famous Dodge Challenger that magically gets rebuilt for every film in the garage to settle down with his wife and son. You would lose count of how many times he utters the word family in the film hence why this meme is even a thing.

Vin Diesel’s character’s favorite quote from 2015’s Furious 7, “I don’t have friends. I got family,” is now being used to make some very hilarious and clever memes. Twitter is using Toretto and the quote to show just how powerful family is by putting Toretto in different situations from other films like Transformers to show how strong his family is.

In another “Fast Family” meme, Dom even takes on the Mad Titan himself, Thanos, to boast how strong his family is.

With F10, F11, and possible spinoffs in the pipeline, these memes serve as the ambitious crossover events fans of the Fast & Furious franchise have been dreaming about. At the same time, the memes are also showing just how ridiculous the movies have become and could potentially be.

You can peep more memes in the gallery below.

CTAOP's Night Out 2021

The Best Vin Diesel 'Fast & Furious' "Family" Memes

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Vin Diesel 'Fast & Furious' "Family" Memes

Continue reading The Best Vin Diesel ‘Fast & Furious’ “Family” Memes

The Best Vin Diesel 'Fast & Furious' "Family" Memes

Photo: Universal Pictures / F9

Twitter Turns Vin Diesel’s Love For “Family” In The ‘Fast & Furious’ Films Into Hilarious Memes  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Latest
A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT Auction Of Group’s Royalties
 8 hours ago
07.07.21
Ice Cube Details Nasty Beef With Studio Over ‘Last Friday’ Sequel
 9 hours ago
07.07.21
10 items
Diddy Called A Liar After He Says Sleeping With 15 Roaches While Growing Up Inspired His Grind
 13 hours ago
07.07.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After Being Left Off 4×100 Team
 14 hours ago
07.06.21
Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March By Simply Scaring Them Off
 16 hours ago
07.07.21
Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For Sixteenth Season This August
 21 hours ago
07.06.21
Authorities Investigating If Kentavious Caldwell-Pope & Fashion Nova CEO Robberies Related
 22 hours ago
07.06.21
15 items
The Sexism: #NBATwitter Investigates Rumors That Rachel Nichols Linked With Jimmy Butler In The Bubble
 22 hours ago
07.06.21
8 items
8 Side Hustles That Made 50 Cent Filthy Rich
 22 hours ago
07.06.21
Racist New Jersey White Man Got A Visit From Black Protesters After Rant
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
Photos
Close