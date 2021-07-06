Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March By Simply Scaring Them Off

Celebrity News
Putting on a tough front can be beneficial to one’s ego, but there’s always that slim chance you’ll get brought back to Earth with a simple G-check.

That ended up being the case recently for Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s Landing only to quickly find out that Philly don’t play when it comes to right-wing bigotry.

Per ABC 6 Action News, who was on the scene for the nonviolent showdown, the number of participating Patriot Front members totaled at about 150 to 200, each wearing tan pants, black shirts and white face coverings while shouting “Reclaim America” and “The election was stolen.” Reports also make note of the fact that it occurred on the eve of First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to Philadelphia to celebrate Independence Day.

Here’s how Action News sums up Philly’s swift act of self-governing below:

“Police said pedestrians ‘engaged members of the group verbally’ and there were several physical encounters.

Several onlookers began yelling at the group and banged on trucks as they loaded into their vehicles and drove off.

Police said some of the angry onlookers scared off the white supremacists.

‘They started engaging with citizens of Philadelphia, who were none too happy about what they were saying. These males felt threatened, and, at one point, somebody in their crowd threw a type of smoke bomb to cover their retreat, and they literally ran away from the people of Philadelphia,’ said Philadelphia Police Officer Michael Crum.”

While Philly is known as The City of Brotherly Love, don’t think it can’t ever get real in a split second if you test their gangsta. Peep the video below to get a look at the full report:

 

