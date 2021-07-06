Racist New Jersey White Man Got A Visit From Black Protesters After Rant

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

A white Mount Laurel, N.J. man found himself on the wrong end of protests this past Monday after he went on a racist rant last Friday, threatening the Black man he verbally assaulted by telling him his address. Taking the invitation to pull up, several dozen protesters showed up at the man’s door as he was casually escorted from his home by local police.

According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, Edward Cagney Mathews, 45, reportedly got into a verbal spat with a Black neighbor last Friday and hurled racist slurs before inviting the man to his home by telling his address. The entire exchange between Mathews and the neighbor was caught on video and has since gone viral. During the video, Mathews tells the man to “come see me” and makes a dig of the development not being “Africa” and to “learn your law” among other quips.

As the publication notes, around 150 demonstraters came to Mathews’ doorstep shouting down his actions and demanding that he face the crowd. To his credit, Mathews did come out to apologize to the throng of people and did so again during an interview with the Inquirer but it was apparent that the bridges were long burned. Other neighbors came forth and said that Mathews had a history of these manners of outbursts, with one woman saying that he’s been known to harass others in the townhouse-condo development where the incident took place.

Mathews claimed that he was drunk when he said the slurs towards the man and added that he’s used similar language with others.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting an encounter like that and certainly wasn’t expecting to disrespect anybody. Let me be clear: That is no excuse for what I said, but I lost my temper,” Mathews said.

The video of the initial exchange that sparked everything can be viewed below. A Warning: the images within may be triggering to some so proceed with caution.

