Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For Sixteenth Season This August

The entertainer and host brings the popular franchise to VH1 with a couple of new features in the mix.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild &apos;N Out Live

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Nick Cannon’s iconic franchise Wild ‘N Out is finally returning to television, and doing so in a major way with a brand new special.

Wild ‘N Out will be making its return on VH1 on Tuesday, August 10th, at 8 PM ET/PT. The premiere of the show’s sixteenth season will air entirely commercial free. Wild ‘N Out will then air every Tuesday and Wednesday night from that point on. Cannon and ViacomCBS reunited after the host’s previous anti-Semitic comments on his podcast last June, lead the company to cut ties. Cannon has since apologized.

Hosted by Nick Cannon, the show will feature ten new games and exclusive performances to go with a striking post-apocalyptic stage design. In addition, Wild ‘N Out is going to debut an interactive digital special in partnership with a technology platform, Stage TEN. The special will be an hour long and will allow fans to connect with the cast through posting real-time comments during the show. They’ll also get involved by casting votes live during gameplay at playwildnoutlive.com, which will help to crown the winning team.

Each episode of the show will see Team Evolution and Team Revolution go head-to-head for hilarious battles, with Cannon leading Team Revolution and a special guest who’ll appear in virtual fashion via hologram leading Team Evolution. Each of the battles lead up to the intense “Wildstyle battle” that will determine who wins and gets to claim the WnO Chain aka the Million Dollar Comedy Chain. The episodes will conclude with an exclusive Wild ‘N Out: In The Dark performance.

Guest stars on the new season include Latto, Rick Ross, Trina, Freddie Gibbs, Coi Leray, Too $hort, Fat Joe, Loni Love, 24KGoldn, Big Freedia, Karlie Redd (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), Kirk & Rashida (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Atlanta), and many more.

Nick Cannon and ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Return For Sixteenth Season This August  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Busta Rhymes Anti-Masker Rant: Freedom Of Speech Or Irresponsible Use Of Influence?
 10 hours ago
07.06.21
20 items
Ben Simmons Kissing On TV Host Maya Jama [Photos]
 1 day ago
07.06.21
9 items
Michael Rubin’s Hamptons Party With Jay-Z, J. Balvin, Lil Baby & More Had Roc Nation Summer Brunch Vibes
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Bill Cosby Accuses Howard University Of Censuring Phylicia Rashad’s ‘Freedom Of Speech’
 1 day ago
07.05.21
Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, This One With Alyssa Scott
 1 day ago
07.06.21
Kiely Williams Talks ‘The Encore’, Would She Do A 3LW Verzuz, “Broken Promiseth Promiseth”, + More!
 1 day ago
07.06.21
17 items
Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family
 2 days ago
07.05.21
21 items
Dress It Up: Turkey Leg Hut Hit With Backlash Over New Dress Code
 2 days ago
07.05.21
14 items
The Turkey Leg Hut Jig Explained, Black Twitter Has All The Jokes
 2 days ago
07.05.21
11 items
Rachel Nichols Was Caught Calling Maria Taylor A Diversity Hire, Twitter Is Frying The Salty Karen & ESPN
 2 days ago
07.05.21
Photos
Close