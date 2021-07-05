Bill Cosby Slams Howard University and the Media Over Insurrection and Phylicia Rashad Tweets

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The one-time “America’s Dad” is out of prison, but that is not stopping him from speaking out through social media and a spokesperson on things that anger him.

Bill Cosby, 83, is now coming to the defense of his ‘Cosby Show’ and ‘Cosby’ co-star Phylicia Rashad after put out a tweet celebrating Cosby’s release.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted — a miscarriage of justice is corrected!,” says Rashad in a now-deleted tweet.

After getting criticism from not only “students, parents or faculty” of Howard University in Washington D.C., but also the school itself, where Rashad is the College of Fine Arts dean, the former Clair Huxtable issued a tweet walking back on her celebration.

Shortly after Rashad’s new tweet, Howard University issued its own tweet condemning Rashad and supporting its students.

Rashad even issued a letter apologizing for her actions.

That did not sit will with Cosby himself, who took time of newfound freedom to not only condemn the school, but also place blame on the D.C. riots earlier this year.

Now, in a statement obtained by Fox News from Cosby’s representative Andrew Wyatt, Cosby said the school “must support one’s Freedom of Speech,” while also calling the media as a whole out as “the Insurrectionists, who stormed the Capitol.” “Those same Media Insurrectionists are trying to demolish the Constitution of these United State of America on this Independence Day,” Cosby said in the statement. “No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

Basically, Cosby blames the media and accuses them of causing the Jan. 6 insurrection in the D.C. Capitol as an attempt for fans and supporters of now-former President Donald Trump to remain in the White House.

Obviously, that didn’t work out too well for them. Also apparently, the former Dr. Cliff Huxtable must trying to court those who still worship 45.

Cosby should know that it was really Trump supporters that caused those attacks, not the media.

He even felt that Howard did not do a good job supporting Rashad during the backlash against her.

That wasn’t the only statement Cosby made against the media. He took to Twitter further attack the press, complete with a hashtag he created and a poop emoji next to it.

Cosby was nearly three years into his prison sentence when “Pennsylvania’s highest court shocked many last week by throwing out his sexual assault conviction.”

Despite being released, he was found guilty (though he won’t publicly admit and say so) of “violating and drugging Andrea Constand” 17 years ago.

It seems that Cosby will do anything to stick by those who love and support him and slam those who go against him. Especially attacking those he no longer feels any type of positive feelings.

Now it appears that he is doing all that he can to further lose whatever fans and supporters he has left.

