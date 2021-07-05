Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, This One With Alyssa Scott

Zen is his fourth kid this year.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
HollyGold And Yamashiro Hollywood Donate 2,000 Meals To The Community With The Help Of Nick Cannon And Ellen K.

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Nick Cannon is making sure his legacy, and DNA, will be kept alive far and wide long after he’s left this plane of existence. The multi-hyphenate celebrity recently welcomed his 7th child, Zen, with Alyssa Scott.

Just one new kid in a year is cause for celebration, but Cannon has reportedly welcomed four in 2021, and in close proximity.

TMZ has been keeping track of Cannon’s seed spreading:

Nick and GF Alyssa Scott welcomed Zen Cannon to the world nearly 2 weeks ago. The baby was born on June 23. His mom posted a pic of the newborn with the caption, “I will love you for eternity.”

We knew Alyssa was pregnant back in January, but Nick didn’t say he was the dad until Father’s Day.

Nick’s been busy …  earlier in June, before Zen was born, he had twins — Zion and Zillon — with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Nick also had a baby — Powerful — 6 months ago with Brittany Bell. They also share another child — 4-year-old Golden.

As you know, Nick and his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, share 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Nick Cannon better keep it cordial with all those baby mamas for the sake of his bank account, and his stress levels. 

Man alive.

Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, This One With Alyssa Scott  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Busta Rhymes Anti-Masker Rant: Freedom Of Speech Or Irresponsible Use Of Influence?
 2 hours ago
07.06.21
20 items
Ben Simmons Kissing On TV Host Maya Jama [Photos]
 17 hours ago
07.06.21
9 items
Michael Rubin’s Hamptons Party With Jay-Z, J. Balvin, Lil Baby & More Had Roc Nation Summer Brunch Vibes
 20 hours ago
07.06.21
Bill Cosby Accuses Howard University Of Censuring Phylicia Rashad’s ‘Freedom Of Speech’
 21 hours ago
07.05.21
Proliferously Potent Seed Slinger Nick Cannon Welcomes 7th Child, This One With Alyssa Scott
 22 hours ago
07.06.21
Kiely Williams Talks ‘The Encore’, Would She Do A 3LW Verzuz, “Broken Promiseth Promiseth”, + More!
 23 hours ago
07.06.21
17 items
Happy Birthday Malia Obama: Heartwarming Photos Of Our Favorite First Family
 2 days ago
07.05.21
21 items
Dress It Up: Turkey Leg Hut Hit With Backlash Over New Dress Code
 2 days ago
07.05.21
14 items
The Turkey Leg Hut Jig Explained, Black Twitter Has All The Jokes
 2 days ago
07.05.21
11 items
Rachel Nichols Was Caught Calling Maria Taylor A Diversity Hire, Twitter Is Frying The Salty Karen & ESPN
 2 days ago
07.05.21
Photos
Close