Ciara Is Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Italy With Hubby Russell Wilson

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara has been serving face, hair, body, and fashion in Italy all weekend long alongside her hubby Russell Wilson and we’re absolutely here for it!

The couple jet-setted to Italy for a romantic getaway this holiday weekend and ever since Ciara touched down, she’s been slaying every day. On Friday, the “Level Up” singer took to Instagram to share her look of the day: a sexy and sleek black leather wrap dress. The dress featured two front pockets, a belted silhouette, and long sleeves that she pushed up. She paired the look with blinged-out jewelry including diamond rings and gold bangles. She rocked a matching black leather handbag, black strappy heels, and sleek black sunglasses and wore her hair in a platinum blonde, blunt bob. Her football player husband complimented her look perfectly in a black-and-gold baroque-print shirt, black slacks, and his own black shades.

“He said “Pack your bags….We’re going to Italy,” Ciara captioned the Instagram video that featured her and her hubby looking amazing as they posed for pictures and showed off every angle of their outfits.

Wilson also posted a video of the couple on a romantic gondola ride while wearing the same outfits. He simply captioned the video, “ITALY. ” and let the content speak for itself.

The gorgeous couple was also spotted holding hands on a street in Venice while on their way out for a romantic evening in the city. For this look, the 35-year-old wife and mother showed off her fit figure in form-fitting, bell-bottom-like pants from Charlotte Knowles London. She paired the look with a matching spaghetti-strap top. This time, she traded in her short, blunt blonde bob for a longer platinum blonde look that looked gorgeous with the aesthetic of the outfit.

In another look, Ciara was spotted sightseeing wearing a gold, floral print jumpsuit. She made the look more casual with white slides and gold-rimmed sunnies. She kept her hair platinum blonde but this time, opted for a mid-length style that was parted down the middle.

You know what they say… the couple who slays together stays together!

Don’t miss…

Motherhood Looks Good On Ciara

Ciara Bodies The #WalkChallenge With Her Killer Calf Muscles

Ciara Is Fashion Goals While Vacationing In Italy With Hubby Russell Wilson was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: