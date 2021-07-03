Master P’s Son Hercy Miller Inks $2 Million Deal Immediately After NCAA Rule Change

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The devil works hard, but Master P works harder to secure bags for himself and his family.

Back in April, Hip-Hop mogul and No Limit general Master P revealed to TMZ Sports that he had negotiated a multi-million dollar deal for his son Hercy Miller. Fast forward to Thursday (July 1), the celebrity gossip site is now reporting that Hercy signed a $2 million deal immediately following the NCAA changing its antiquated rules allowing for Division 1 athletes to make money off their names and likeness.

Of course, TMZ Sports was on the scene immediately after Master P, and his son inked the deal. “It was a 2 million dollar deal. It’s incredible. This is gonna change the way college athletes want to stay in school,” Master P said to TMZ.

“I signed a deal with an American technology company. Like my dad said, it’s a blessing,” Miller proudly announced to TMZ.

As for what he’s going to do with his newly acquired wealth, Miller is practicing what his poppa preaches regarding financial literacy and will make sure to give back to the community.

“I learned from my dad, I’m gonna start off by giving back to the community and everyone around me. I have a camp July 21,” Hercy Miller continued. “I’m giving back to the kids. Giving school supplies.”

That’s dope.

Now, do remember, Master P also announced that he had a $1 million deal for his 15-year old son Mercy just waiting to be signed if he hasn’t done so already.

Salute and congrats to Master P and Hercy for securing the bag.

Photo: Icon Sportswire / Getty

