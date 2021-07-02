OG Aunt Viv Actress Janet Hubert Slams Phylicia Rashad For Caping For Pill Cosby

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The OG Aunt Viv is showing more sense than Claire Huxtable nowadays. Actress Janet Hubert took to Twitter to slam the gleeful praise Phylicia Rashad heaped on Bill Cosby after the disgraced comedian was released on a technicality.

By now you’ve surely heard, Cosby was release not because he’s innocent of drugging a woman and sexually assaulting her, which he admitted to in the past (and has been accused of by a legion of women), but because a suspect lawyer cut him a side deal.

Phylicia Rashad couldn’t help herself and celebrated Cosby being sprung with a wild, and since deleted tweet.

“FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” she tweeted along with a photo of the 83-year-old now ex-jailbird.

Rashad quickly started getting dragged by Twitter. After her tweet caught a crazy ratio, she moonwalked back her rhetoric with a follow-up tweet.

“I fully support survivors of sexual assault coming forward. My post was in no way intended to be insensitive to their truth. Personally I know from friends and family that such abuse has lifelong residual effects. My heartfelt wish is for healing,” she tweeted.

But the damage had been done. Howard University, where she serves as a Dean of the College of Fine Arts, essentially reprimanded her with its own statement.

“While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault,” said the HBCU in a statement shared on Twitter. “Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies. We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard.”

As for Hubert, she went in.

“Phylicia what are you thinking!!! I don’t know you but to say this was terribly wrong,” she tweeted, with a gif of hersef no less. “EVERYONE knew what he was doing back then. How could you NOT! Get your umbrella sista here comes the shit shower. I am outraged that he has been released. Yes he is an old ass guilty man!”

Where is the lie?

She added, “I would have said he’s old he’s out and I’m happy for him, but he still …guilty. I know 5 women who have not come forward. Enough Ya’ll we know better. Powerful men do wrong things, black or white…”

And that’s that on that.

OG Aunt Viv Actress Janet Hubert Slams Phylicia Rashad For Caping For Pill Cosby was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: