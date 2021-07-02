News
HomeNews

Mall Karen Screams at Customer, “You Hate White People” [Video]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Old Navy 2017 Black Friday Shopping

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Nogunzone posted a video of a white employee at Cosmo Prof Beauty in the King of Prussia Mall getting frisky with a customer over a return. Instead of looking for a solution the Karen-like employee flipped the script and told the customer that she “hates white people”. The employee continued her rant stating, the black woman watches too much CNN and that is why she does not like white people.

In the video, it did not appear the customer said anything about disliking any race of people.

There has not been any official statement made from Cosmo Prof Beauty or The King of Prussia mall regarding the employee’s future with the company. More details to come as the story develops.

RELATED: Fetty Wap’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Has Reportedly Passed Away

RELATED: Official List Of Philly’s Best Black-Owned Restaurants

Mall Karen Screams at Customer, “You Hate White People” [Video]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
25 items
The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle
 8 hours ago
07.02.21
Don Cheadle And Longtime Partner Bridgid Coulter Wed During COVID Pandemic
 1 day ago
07.02.21
10 items
Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie
 1 day ago
07.02.21
Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died
 2 days ago
07.01.21
25 items
Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner And Back To A Free Man
 2 days ago
07.01.21
15 items
First Photos Of Bill Cosby Surface After Prison Release From Overturned Conviction For Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release
 2 days ago
07.01.21
10 items
A Thread of Bow Wow Memes From The Verzuz Battle Is The Perfect Mid-Week Laugh
 2 days ago
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed From Prison
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child Support Payments In Favor Of Boxing
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Photos
Close