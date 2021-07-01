Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

The Weeknd Is Bringing His Entire Team Along In Upcoming HBO Drama Series ‘The Idol’

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Weeknd is set to star in a new drama series from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson currently in development at HBO. The series entitled The Idol will feature the “Blinding Lights” singer, also known as Abel Tesfaye, who would star in, co-write and executive produce.

According to Deadline, Levinson co-created the series alongside Tesfaye and Reza Fahim, a nightlife entrepreneur turned writer, who has worked with The Weeknd as his producing partner.

The Idol follows a female pop singer, who begins a romantic relationship with a mystifying Los Angeles club owner who is the leader of a secret cult. The longline sounds interesting enough.

Joseph Epstein will serve as a show runner and writer on the project. Levinson, Tesfaye, Fahim are joined by Epstein, Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, and Bron Studios’ Aaron L. Gilbert to executive produce the series.

Succession and Preacher writer, Mary Laws will help write and co-executive produce the series. The Weeknd’s longtime manager Wassim “SAL” Slaiby and creative director La Mar C. Taylor will also co-executive produce the series.

The Weeknd is bringing his entire team along for the ride of his latest venture. We will keep you updated with more details on HBO’s upcoming drama series The Idol as more casting news and first-look trailers are released.

The Weeknd Is Bringing His Entire Team Along In Upcoming HBO Drama Series ‘The Idol’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
25 items
The FUNNIEST Twitter Reactions to Bobby Brown & Keith Sweat Verzuz Battle
 8 hours ago
07.02.21
Don Cheadle And Longtime Partner Bridgid Coulter Wed During COVID Pandemic
 1 day ago
07.02.21
10 items
Nobody Beats The Biz: Remembering The Times Hip-Hop Sampled Biz Markie
 1 day ago
07.02.21
Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died
 2 days ago
07.01.21
25 items
Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner And Back To A Free Man
 2 days ago
07.01.21
15 items
First Photos Of Bill Cosby Surface After Prison Release From Overturned Conviction For Sexual Assault
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release
 2 days ago
07.01.21
10 items
A Thread of Bow Wow Memes From The Verzuz Battle Is The Perfect Mid-Week Laugh
 2 days ago
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed From Prison
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child Support Payments In Favor Of Boxing
 2 days ago
07.01.21
Photos
Close