Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

‘Smallville’ Co-Star Allison Mack Gets Three Years in Prison For Her Role in NXIVM Sex Cult

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Cult Leader And Actress Charged With Sex Trafficking Operation Return To Court

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

One of the key members of the notorious NXIVM organization has just been handed a prison sentence for her role in recruiting and abusing members.

Allison Mack, an actress who is best known for role as “Chloe Sullivan” on the hit WB-CW television show ‘Smallville,’ has been sentenced on June 30 to serve three years in prison, according to People.

She was facing a 40-year sentence after pleading guilty to “racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2019.”

From Complex:

The sentencing also comes with a $20,000 fine, and was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York on Wednesday.

Prosecutors had requested a “relaxed sentence” for Mack as she was able to serve “substantial assistance to the government.”

Mack was one of the leading faces of the NXIVM group, along with its founder Keith Raniere.

She played a big role in providing audio of Raniere talking about branding his followers, also known as his “slaves,” with his initials.

It was also reported on his use of “demeaning and derogatory language, including racial slurs, to humiliate ‘slaves.’”

That is not all Mack was able to provide with evidence:

In the request from the prosecutors, it was acknowledged Mack was considered to be a “master” within the cult, recruiting women by encouraging them to submit nude photos, and have sex with Raniere. “The government recognizes the seriousness of the offense conduct in this case which… caused extraordinary harm and pain to the victims in this case,” the memo reads.

Meanwhile, Mack has apologized in a letter for her role in recruiting members for the NXIVM cult, while denouncing Raniere has a “a twisted man.”

She also added at her sentencing that she “made choices I will forever regret.”

Raniere, who was arrested back in early 2018, was sentenced to serve 120 years in prison back in October of last year.  The NXIVM mastermind was “found guilty of identity theft, obstruction of justice, wire and visa fraud, forced labor, human trafficking, money laundering, sex trafficking, child exploitation, and possession of child pornography among other charges.”

Mack was one of the many who had fled to Mexico with Raniere.  Not only were they all a part of NXIVM, but also its secret society known as DOS, which stood for Dominus Obsequious Sororium, “Latin for Master Over Slave Women.”

She acknowledged that Raniere was the leader of DOS, along with NXIVM.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Drew Angerer and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

13 photos Launch gallery

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

Continue reading For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

For The Culture Podcast: History of Philadelphia Soul Music

[protected-iframe id="37e4ff374d18f9c9ae52c18c6bbf1ad5" /] Philly soul is unmatched and Black Music Month presents the perfect time to shed light on its origin and impact. Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, who actually founded Black Music Month along with Dyana Williams, and Thom Bell are credited for discovering the “sound of Philadelphia.” Together, they’ve written and produced over 175 gold and platinum songs, some of which were home-grown and beyond. In 1971 they launched their own music label called Philadelphia International Records as a rival to Berry Gordy’s Motown (Detroit) and its influence still resonates today. Some of Gamble & Huff’s Philly talent included Patti LaBelle, Phyllis Hyman, Harold Melvin & Blue Notes, Teddy Pendergrass, The Intruders, and many more — all of whom later set a path for soulful artists like Musiq, Jazmine Sullivan, Jill Scott, and plenty of others who would later carry the torch in the 21st century. As we celebrate the soul of Philadelphia this Black Music Month, here’s a look at 13 Philly artists who helped and continue to shape the sound of Philly:

‘Smallville’ Co-Star Allison Mack Gets Three Years in Prison For Her Role in NXIVM Sex Cult  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest
Biz Markie’s Family Debunks False Reports That Hip-Hop Legend Died
 9 hours ago
07.01.21
25 items
Photos Of Bill Cosby Through The Years: From America’s Dad To Prisoner And Back To A Free Man
 16 hours ago
07.01.21
15 items
First Photos Of Bill Cosby Surface After Prison Release From Overturned Conviction For Sexual Assault
 18 hours ago
07.01.21
Phylicia Rashad Addresses Backlash From Tweet Rejoicing At Bill Cosby’s Prison Release
 19 hours ago
07.01.21
10 items
A Thread of Bow Wow Memes From The Verzuz Battle Is The Perfect Mid-Week Laugh
 19 hours ago
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed From Prison
 22 hours ago
07.01.21
Judge Lights Up Lamar Odom After Missing Child Support Payments In Favor Of Boxing
 22 hours ago
07.01.21
Dionne Warwick Throwing Her Support to Britney Spears
 22 hours ago
07.01.21
‘Smallville’ Co-Star Allison Mack Gets Three Years in Prison For Her Role in NXIVM Sex Cult
 23 hours ago
07.01.21
Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned By Supreme Court
 1 day ago
06.30.21
Photos
Close