Stephen Lang Returns As The Blind Man With No Chill In ‘Don’t Breathe 2’s First Trailer

Don't Breathe 2 arrives in theaters exclusively on August 13.

We’re going to see what he sees in the Don’t Breathe 2, the sequel to the 2016 horror-thriller that became a cult classic among movie enthusiasts. 

Stephen Lang reprises his role as the blind man Norman Nordstrom who possesses some exceptional skills when it comes to taking care of trespassers who intrude into his home and disrupt his life of peaceful solitude. In the first film, Nordstrom was the main antagonist as he hunted down, one by one, a group of intruders in his home despite the fact he can’t see.

In Don’t Breathe 2, a  half-decade later, Nordstrom has taken in a young orphan girl (Madelyn Grace) and is living a peaceful life until it is disturbed once again, this time by a group of bad men. As for the why? The men’s intentions are not quite clear, but they do know Nordstrom’s dark secret, and in the teaser, one of the men (Brendan Sexton III) yells to Nordstrom and the girl who is hiding, “It’s not me you need to be scared of, little girl, but the man standing next to you. Now I don’t know who he is, but I know who he’s not. Should I tell her or you?”

The young girl is eventually kidnapped. Nordstrom and his trusty guard dog track them down, and he uses his other senses to take them.

Don’t Breathe 2 also stars Rocci Boy Williams, Christian Zagia, Bobby Schofield, Adam Young, and Diaana Babnicova. Rodo Sayagues makes his directorial debut with the film. He also co-wrote the script with longtime collaborator Fede Alvarez, who directed the first film.

Don’t Breathe 2 arrives in theaters exclusively on August 13.

Watch the trailer below.

Photo: Sony Screen Gems / Don’t Breathe 2

Stephen Lang Returns As The Blind Man With No Chill In ‘Don’t Breathe 2’s First Trailer  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

