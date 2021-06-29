Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 American Music Awards - Press Room

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Toni “Shut ’em down” Braxton is back at it again. This time the blond bombshell is sharing pool time excursions with the world in a burnt orange thong bikini.

The 53-year-old eldest Braxton sister has been flaunting her insanely fit bikini body on the internet for a few months now. She is the true definition of getting finer with age. After 2 kids and a serious battle with lupus, the award-winning singer looks like she’s in the best shape of her life.

I’ve always been impressed with Toni’s nonchalant, confident vibe. First of all, I want whatever Black Girl Magic potion she’s drinking that allows her to make 53 look like 23. She is in an elite class of women who have been defying the law of aging. Women like Nia Long, Sanaa Lathan, and Halle Berry have been showing us how beautiful and graceful it is to grow older.

There’s no doubt in my mind we be blessed with a few more bikini pics from Toni this year. After all, the summer just started! Every time a woman like Toni Braxton confidently shares her curves on the internet, a wrinkle is removed from someone else’s forehead. In other words, she’s doing the good Lord’s work by showing us what she’s working with.

 

DON’T MISS…

Summertime Fine: A Guide To Choosing The Best Swimsuit For Your Body Type

Toni Braxton Continues To Give Us Blonde Bombshell And We Stan!

Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini

Toni Braxton Shut The Internet Down In A 5 Second Clip

 

Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
9 itemsCelebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Who Is Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah’s Longtime Partner? [PHOTOS]
 2 hours ago
06.29.21
Disney Star, Kyle Massey Faces Felony Charges For Allegedly Sending Porno Pics to 13 Yr Old Girl
 5 hours ago
06.29.21
Pass Him The Aux Cord: JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier” During Twitter Spaces Session
 6 hours ago
06.29.21
Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd
 6 hours ago
06.29.21
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini
 7 hours ago
06.29.21
11 items
Lionel Richie Celebrating His Birthday In Greece [Photos]
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Miss Jones Alludes To Having A Threesome With 2Pac And Monie Love? [Video]
 1 day ago
06.29.21
3 items
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Lola Ajayi Is A Veteran Working To Share Other Models’ Stories
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson Racist In New Video
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Photos
Close