Doritos Launches The SOLID BLACK Campaign To Amplify Black Innovators

Doritos introduced their new campaign in a new television advertisement during the 2021 BET Awards.

Doritos Solid Black

Source: Doritos / Doritos

Known for bringing the public through their snacks, Doritos is aiming to bring them the ideas and voices of innovative creators within the Black community with a new campaign.

Doritos, as part of the Frito-Lays company has launched the SOLID BLACK campaign, with a new television advertisement that aired during the 2021 BET Awards last night (June 27th). The SOLID BLACK initiative is designed to build on the work that it underwent in 2020 with their #AmplifyBlackVoices campaign with a promise of investing $5 million into the community. The first part of the new campaign features the Changemakers which will feature seven bold and remarkable individuals from the Black community. In a press release, the company has announced that each of them will receive a $50,000 grant to continue their work and they will have their efforts broadcast across Doritos’ social channels including TV advertisements. New spots featuring the creators will appear every Friday beginning July 2nd.

“We are proud to provide a platform and resources to innovators and creators who are making a lasting impact on culture and hope that their stories can inspire the next generation in the continued effort to create a more equal and diverse world.”, said Stacy Taffet, vice president of marketing for Frito-Lay North America.

The company will also donate $100,000 to the National Urban League as part of the campaign and has invited fans of the brand to participate by http://www.doritos.com/SOLIDBLACK. The first 1,000 to donate $10 will receive a limited-edition Doritos SOLID BLACK bag designed by Megan Lewis, a Baltimore-based artist who is best known for her ‘Blk Women Period LLC’ series that was featured in the company’s initiative last year. Donations will go to businesses of color to help them thrive.

Find out more about the SOLID BLACK campaign and their efforts at their website.

