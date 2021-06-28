Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Queen Latifah Tearfully Thanks BET For 2021 ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
BET Awards 2021 - Show

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

 

Queen Latifah received one of the biggest honors in her career during Sunday’s broadcast of the 2021 BET Awards. The female hip hop pioneer, actress, and executive producer was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Awards.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Lil Kim, MC Lyte, Rapsody, and  Monie Love delivered a show stopping tribute performance before the “Equilizer” star accepted the prestigious award for a career spanning more than two decades.

Related Article: Cardi B, Queen Latifah, Lil Nas X Shine At BET Awards

“Together, we stand stronger than when we tear each other apart,” Latifah said before thanking each performer behind her on the stage.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, arrived to the podium alongside her father. She held a picture of her late mother Rita Owens in front of her written speech.  Throughout her career, fans grew to love the family’s sacred bond and expressed their heartbreak when the news broke back in 2018.

Related Article: Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence At The 2021 BET Awards

This year’s theme for the BET Awards is “The Year of The Black Woman”. Latifah before holding back tears thanked her mom for being a strong Black woman.

“I’m gonna get off this stage, but I thank you so much for all of you, the fans for supporting every crazy-ass thing I’ve done through the years,” Latifah said. “And thank you for making “Equalizer number 1. Eboni, my love. Rebel, my love. Peace. Happy Pride!”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Queen Latifah Tearfully Thanks BET For 2021 ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
9 itemsCelebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Who Is Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah’s Longtime Partner? [PHOTOS]
 2 hours ago
06.29.21
Disney Star, Kyle Massey Faces Felony Charges For Allegedly Sending Porno Pics to 13 Yr Old Girl
 4 hours ago
06.29.21
Pass Him The Aux Cord: JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier” During Twitter Spaces Session
 6 hours ago
06.29.21
Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd
 6 hours ago
06.29.21
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini
 7 hours ago
06.29.21
11 items
Lionel Richie Celebrating His Birthday In Greece [Photos]
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Miss Jones Alludes To Having A Threesome With 2Pac And Monie Love? [Video]
 1 day ago
06.29.21
3 items
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Lola Ajayi Is A Veteran Working To Share Other Models’ Stories
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson Racist In New Video
 1 day ago
06.29.21
Photos
Close