Could Lil Kim Vs. Nicki Minaj Be The First Actual VERZUZ Battle?

It goes without saying that a lot went down at the 2021 BET Awards last night. From head-turning red carpet looks to the big surprise revelation that Cardi B is pregnant with baby number two, the ceremony turned out to be a night full of excitement coming from some of our favorite faces in Black entertainment.

However, one of the biggest things that caught everyone’s attention at the BET Awards was Lil Kim officially challenging longtime rap nemesis Nicki Minaj to a VERZUZ battle.

As you can see from the clip reposted by The Jasmine Brand (seen above), Kim didn’t shy away at all when DJ Envy asked her if she wanted to do a VERZUZ battle. Actually, it was the Queen Bee herself who brought Nicki’s name into the mix as a potential competitor — of course, no other name aside from Foxy Brown comes close to matching that type of fight hype. In the case of Kim and Nicki, it becomes even more of a must-watch given that we’re talking about two emcees with actual beef.

It’s common knowledge that VERZUZ is more of a celebration between two icons in the game. Any form of real-life “beef” between the two featured guests is usually fan created, as we saw with Brandy VERZUZ Monica, but this would be the first time two competitors actually have past, possibly present, issues with one another.

 

 

 

Long story short, unless Nicki and Kim already made up behind the scenes and are just using the VERZUZ platform for a public union — a theory floating around amongst some fan circles —  this could be one battle that ends with actual blood on the dance floor. Ok, we’re being a bit dramatic there, but there’s no doubt the animosity will be heavy in that room if Nicki decides to accept Kim’s offer.

If they do get this Lil Kim VERZUZ Nicki Minaj battle confirmed, what are some songs you wouldn’t mind hearing? If Kim drops “Black Friday” and Nicki follows up with “Stupid Hoe,” you already know the gloves are officially off!

Could Lil Kim Vs. Nicki Minaj Be The First Actual VERZUZ Battle?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

