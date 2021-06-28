WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Queen Latifah will star opposite Adam Sandler in a new Netflix basketball feature entitled Hustle, which is being directed by Jeremiah Zagar. Sandler will produce the film with the streamer under Happy Madison with Lebron James’ The SpringHill Company and Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. The two were spotted out filming the movie between Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler play husband and wife in Hustle, which follows a basketball scout who discovers a “can’t miss” prospect. Sandler portrays the down on his luck scout who discovers the talent with a rocky past abroad, and decides to bring him back to the States without his team’s approval. The two are faced with adversity to prove themselves as they attempt to make it in the NBA.

Oscar winner Robert Duvall and Ben Foster will also star alongside Latifah and Sandler. NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, and sports commentator Kenny Smith are also rounding out the cast for the upcoming film.

Sandler recently extended his production deal with the streaming company under his reputable Happy Madison banner. Sandler enlisting the Oscar-nominated actress was a power move for the film and his company. Latifah recently portrayed Hattie McDaniel in the Ryan Murphy and Netflix series, Hollywood. Their co-star Duvall’s recent roles include co-starring with Viola Davis in Steve McQueen’s Widows and the legal drama The Judge with Robert Downey Jr. Foster played in the critically acclaimed indie film Leave No Trace as well as crime drama Galveston.

Look out for Sandler’s upcoming film Hustle coming to Netflix soon. Check out these behind the scenes photos of the two filming.

Queen Latifah Stars Opposite Adam Sandler In Upcoming Netflix Film ‘Hustle’ [Photos] was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: