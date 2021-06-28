Inside Taraji P. Henson’s 2021 BET Awards Looks With Celebrity Hair Stylist Tym Wallace

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Last night’s BET Awards was definitely one for the books! The show-stopping performances, celebrity appearances, multiple surprises, and red-carpet looks were enough to keep our Twitter fingers busy all night long as we swooned over the abundance of Black beauty gracing our TV screens.

As the show’s host last night, it was Taraji P. Henson who showed up and showed out, dazzling us each time she stepped on the screen. While each look made a statement of its own – from her first red carpet appearance until the very last look of the night – it was her hair switch-ups that gave us hair envy and had us wanting more.

Lucikly for us, celeb stylist, Tym Wallace, shared exactly how he achieved each of Taraji’s stunning red-carpet-ready hairstyles with these simple steps! Check out each look below.

Taraji’s Red Carpet Rapunzel Look

1. Tym first prepped the hair by conditioning the hair using TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave In Conditioner

2. He then used the Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush to blow out the hair.

3. He then took sections working with a one-inch BaByliss Pro Ultra Thin Straightening Flat Iron and applied TPH by Taraji Hot Commodity Spray to protect the hair from the heat

4. Tym finished by applying TPH by Taraji Keep Shining Dry Oil Mist for shine.

Taraji’s Afro (Homage to Diana Ross)

1. Tym started off by shampooing and conditioning the hair using TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave In Conditioner

2. He then sectioned the hair into four parts and detangled the hair using Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush

3. He diffused the hair and used a micro flat iron to add definition to curls

4. Brushed it out with the detangling brush to create volume and length

5. To top off the look, Tym used Oribe hair spray and Mizani Therma Smooth Shine Extend Mist

Taraji’s Short Wavy Bob

1. Tym prepped the hair using TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave In Conditioner and Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush

2. He then dried the hair and brushed it out with Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Finisher to make it extremely fluffy and finalize the look.

Taraji’s Curly Bangs

1. Tym prepped the look using TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo with Moisture & TPH By Taraji Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner

2. He detangled using Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly brush before drying the hair.

3. He used a one-inch curling iron to add more texture

4. To finish off the look, he used Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Finisher to brush out and give tons of volume.

After the awards, Taraji took to Instagram to thank Tym for absolutely slaying her hair all night. “More than my hairstylist,” she captioned the photo. “I love you @tymwallacehair PS he also keeps me on point with my oils and perfumes and smell good stuff ”

Looking good!

