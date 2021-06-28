Celebrity News
Lil Kim’s Prada Bangs At The 2021 BET Awards Has The Streets Talking

BET Awards 2021 - Backstage

The celebrities served looks on the BET Awards red carpet, but did you take a look at the ensembles worn during the show? Some of our faves pulled out all the fashion stops as they hit the stage and sat in the audience. Lil Kim swapped her black hot shorts, tuxedo jacket, and extravagant Dolce and Gabbana necklace for an all-white Prada ensemble with a matching $340 Prada hair clip in her asymmetrical  bangs.

If there’s one thing Lil Kim is gonna do, it’s rock the labels. The 46-year-old rapper wore the Prada set during a tribute performance to rapper and actress Queen Latifah. While the entire ensemble made waves on the internet, most people were taken by the clip in her hair. Laugh now, copy later. Lil Kim is widely known for setting trends. This high-end label hair accessory trend might actually catch on.

 

 

In other news, during an interview with DJ Envy of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Lil Kim said she’d like to see a Verzuz happen between her and arch nemesis, Nicki Minaj. Although the two have a rocky history, it would be amazing to see the two icons come together and mend their issues. If Brandy and Monica, Beenie Man and Bounty Killa, or Gucci Mane and Jeezy can put their differences aside for the culture, so can these ladies.

Lil Kim’s Prada Bangs At The 2021 BET Awards Has The Streets Talking  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

