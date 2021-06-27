News
HomeNews

Family Of Quintez Brown Asks Louisville Community To Help Locate Missing Activist

At the urging of Brown's family, groups of volunteers have gone out into the community handing out flyers to alert people of his disappearance.

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

The greater Louisville community has been on high alert the past week after the disappearance of writer and organizer Quintez Brown. Missing for over a week, the Courier-Journal reported Brown had a terse interaction with a security guard at the Algonquin Park pool before he went missing.  

Two reports indicate Brown may have been spotted at a Subway last Sunday and the Franciscan Kitchen shelter on Tuesday. Neither lead has panned out so far. 

An op-ed columnist for the Courier-Journal, Brown is a psychology major. The Courier-Journal reported that brown was also an MLK scholar at the University of Louisville and very involved in efforts around youth violence prevention and political education. 

His father and stepmother spoke to the greater Louisville community during a press conference Thursday. Jacobe Daughterty said this was not like his son to just disappear without a word to anyone in the family. 

Daughterty asked folks to call him right away if they saw Brown. “Stay right there and call,” said Daugherty. “I’ll be there in two minutes. I’ll be there.”

Groups of volunteers have gone out into the community handing out flyers to alert people of Brown’s disappearance. His grandmother told a CBS affiliate that Brown was family-oriented and usually stayed in communication with his loved ones. 

Brown’s disappearance has attracted widespread attention from elected officials and political candidates to the University of Louisville. In posts on social media encouraging the community to help look for Brown, former Senate candidate Charles Booker described him as a “brilliant young scholar.” 

While Brown’s stepmother speculated he could be having a breakdown, the family was not aware of a specific history of mental health issues. Even so, the past year has been particularly challenging for Black organizers.  

A Twitter thread by Joy Priest highlighted the tragic circumstances of several other people active in the protests after Breonna Taylor’s murder last year. It’s eerily similar to the pattern found among Ferguson activists.

With the compounded crises facing communities from the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation, increasingly blatant examples of racial injustice, and an intense wave of direct actions it is enough to take a toll on anyone. Being a highly visible member of any community can be a challenge. The intensity of combating social injustice coupled with the regular struggles of everyday life can be unbearable for anyone. 

Even as a teenager, Brown was thinking about what it meant to redefine safety and put the needs of Black and Brown youth first. In a 2019 Spectrum News 1 article, Brown challenged an effort to remove police from schools and replace them with a school district-operated equivalent.

“[It] doesn’t feel like more safety,” Brown told Spectrum News 1.  “A lot of students especially in predominantly Black schools, they come from neighborhoods where there’s a lot of police lack of trust and police violence…so adding the police in their learning environment doesn’t seem like a solution for safety.”

Brown’s family continues to ask anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to please call them at 502-938-7618 or 502-936-3860.

SEE ALSO:

On Floyd Anniversary, DA Says No Charges In Fatal Police Shooting Of David McAtee, Louisville Protester

‘It’s OK If We’ve Done Things Wrong’: Unpacking Louisville Police Chief’s Welcoming Response To DOJ Probe

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

Family Of Quintez Brown Asks Louisville Community To Help Locate Missing Activist  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Cardi B Reveals Baby Bump In Bejeweled Bodysuit On The BET Awards
 1 day ago
06.28.21
Mo’Nique Under Fire For Posting A Woman’s Airport Outfit On Instagram: “If This Is Not Your Best Then Do Better!”
 1 day ago
06.28.21
T.I. Asks Judge To Toss Sabrina Peterson Defamation Suit
 1 day ago
06.28.21
5 items
Rihanna Covered Up Her Matching Camo Shark Tattoo She Got With Drake, Twitter Reacts
 3 days ago
06.26.21
20 items
Every Photo On The Internet Of Fantasia’s Baby, Keziah!
 3 days ago
06.26.21
50 Cent On Young Buck: “Why He Didn’t Just Say He Was Gay”
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Video Shows Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Denied Entry To NY Bar, Security Doesn’t Know Them
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
 4 days ago
06.24.21
Jasmine Sanders: ‘I Want To Maintain A Certain Look For Myself, Not For Anyone Else’
 4 days ago
06.25.21
Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It
 4 days ago
06.24.21
Photos
Close