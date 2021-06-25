Samuel L. Jackson & Danny Glover To Be Honored At 2022 Governors Awards By The Academy

Arts & Entertainment
Two of our most celebrated Black men in Hollywood, veteran actors Samuel L. Jackson and  Danny Glover, will both be getting their flowers at the upcoming 2022 Governors Awards, as it was recently announced by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It goes without saying that both African American thespians are more than qualified to receive such an honor. Glover has acted in tons of iconic films that are treasured in our culture, including Dreamgirls, Sorry to Bother You and most notably The Color Purple amongst many, many other projects.

Jackson is equally as successful in the field as well, ranging from the cult classic Pulp Fiction and a starring role in Shaft all the way to a hilarious-yet-racially-important performance in Django Unchained.

While Sam Jack will receive an Honorary Award for his acting primarily, Glover will actually be getting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts.

Read up more on why each award is being presented to the respective recipient below, via the official press release sent out by The Academy:

“Glover first caught the attention of movie audiences in The Color Purple and went on to star opposite Mel Gibson in the Lethal Weapon series. He has also appeared in To Sleep with Anger, The Royal Tenenbaums, Dreamgirls, Beyond the Lights and Sorry to Bother You. A lifelong community activist, his efforts for worldwide justice have inspired others to follow his leadership. He has been a particularly strong advocate for economic justice and access to health care and education in the United States and Africa. He has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Program and is currently a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Jackson has brought an indelible presence to his roles in more than 100 films ranging from independents to blockbusters. He earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance in Pulp Fiction (1994). He has starred in such films as Spider-Man: Far from Home, Shaft, The Hateful Eight, Chi-Raq, Django Unchained, Black Snake Moan, Unbreakable, Jackie Brown, Eve’s Bayou, The Long Kiss Goodnight, A Time to Kill, The Great White Hype, Die Hard with a Vengeance, True Romance, Jurassic Park, Menace II Society, Jungle Fever, Mo’ Better Blues and Do the Right Thing, as well as entries in the Star Wars, Avengers, Iron Man and Incredibles series.”

Check for Samuel L. Jackson & Danny Glover to be presented as honorees at the 12th Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2022.

Major props to the OGs!

Samuel L. Jackson & Danny Glover To Be Honored At 2022 Governors Awards By The Academy

