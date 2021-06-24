Style & Fashion
HomeStyle & Fashion

Joseph Khezrie, Founder of Iconic NYC Streetwear Shop Jimmy Jazz, Dies at 90

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
French Montana Launches Ventilator ST At Jimmy Jazz In Harlem

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Joseph Khezrie, the 90-year-old founder of the iconic streetwear store Jimmy Jazz, passed away this month. Khezrie emigrated from Syria more than six decades ago, during a period of violent instability in that country’s history, and raised his family in a working-class neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y.

“His love for this country knew no bounds,” CEO James “Jimmy” Khezrie said of his father to Footwear News. “In his early years, he saw an advertisement while commuting that stuck with him for life: ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.’”

In 1988, Joseph and James Khezrie opened their first Jimmy Jazz store on the corner of Delancey Street and Orchard Street in NYC’s Lower East Side. The shop, however, was actually named after the younger Khezrie’s favorite song by the British punk band The Clash, which was called “Jimmy Jazz.”

Since that initial launch, Jimmy Jazz expanded into New York City’s five boroughs and beyond. The company now has over 170 stores nationwide, with locations in states as far away as Texas, Louisiana, Kentucky. In paying homage to its hip-hop roots, though, Jimmy Jazz spent $3 million four years ago to renovate its 10,000-sq.-ft. flagship store in Harlem, right next to the Apollo Theater.

The retailer has been namechecked by a number of rappers, too, including Lecrae (“In the beginning, Jimmy Jazz for the clothes/ TV Johnny for the gold, them was the goals”) and Dave East (“We hustle smart (smart), never just wanted any cash (nah)/ These n-ggas robbing from Pathmarks, stealing from Jimmy Jazz”).

The official IG account for Jimmy Jazz eulogized Joseph Khezrie, highlighting in its post that he “was a deeply loyal, respectful and hard-working man.” The caption concluded, “We aspire to continue his legacy and make Jimmy Jazz the best it can be. Rest in peace.”

Joseph Khezrie, Founder of Iconic NYC Streetwear Shop Jimmy Jazz, Dies at 90  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
33 photos
Latest
Video Shows Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Denied Entry To NY Bar, Security Doesn’t Know Them
 17 hours ago
06.25.21
Rihanna Wears A Vintage Christian Dior Slip Dress For Date Night With Boyfriend A$AP Rocky
 21 hours ago
06.24.21
Lizzo Debuts A New Haircut And She Is NOT Impressed With It
 22 hours ago
06.24.21
Mary J. Blige ‘My Life’ Doc Shows Why She’ll Forever Be Queen in Black Culture
 1 day ago
06.24.21
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Resurfaced Nick Cannon Interview On Lupus Battle May Explain His Love For Unprotected Sex
 1 day ago
06.24.21
Michael B. Jordan x J'Ouvert Rum
Michael B. Jordan Changing Rum Name After Criticism
 1 day ago
06.24.21
6 items
Porsha Williams Celebrates 40th Birthday With Sexy Bikini Pics
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Ivy Park Teases With A New Launch Just In Time For The Summer
 2 days ago
06.24.21
TikTok Clip Shows White Woman Pull A Gun On Black Girls In Shopping Mall
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Tessica Brown, Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl,’ Loses Child In Miscarriage
 2 days ago
06.24.21
Timeekah Murphy Went From The Army To Designing For Beyoncé In ‘Black Is King’
 2 days ago
06.24.21
DMX To Be Honored With A Special Tribute at the 2021 BET Awards
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Nann: Trina Defends JAY-Z & Beyoncé After Trick Daddy’s Clubhouse Slander
 3 days ago
06.23.21
Photos
Close