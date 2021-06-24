News
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On City Of Virginia Beach & Cop That Killed Cousin Donovon Lynch

Back in March, superstar musician, producer and all-around Renaissance Man Pharrell Williams suffered a terrible loss when his cousin, Donovon Lynch, was killed by a police officer in his hometown of Virginia Beach.

Now, it looks like his family is taking legal action by suing both the cop and city of VA Beach overall for a whopping $50 million.

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon is described to have not been a threat at all to anyone, making his reasoning for being shot very questionable. Simmons, on the other hand, is said to have “immediately, unlawfully, and without warning” fired the two shots that killed Lynch. As a result, a jury trial to accompany the suit’s hefty price tag has been requested by Rell’s cousin and Donovon’s father, Wayne Lynch.

Another sad fact that came up is that Simmons actually knew Donovon prior to the shooting, mainly because of  the now-deceased 25-year-old’s unmistakable 6’5, 305 lbs frame.

Virginia Beach got brought into the lawsuit because, as it’s being alleged, the city failed to properly train its officers on proper procedures of how and when to use deadly force. The suit claims that for those reasons, Donovon’s death could have been avoided and they deserve compensation for the now-fatal oversight.

Shortly after the killing, which occurred in the same night as Bad Girls Club alum Deshayla Harris’ fatal shooting in VA Beach, Pharrell took to social media to mourn and also call for action, writing, “My cousin Donovon was killed during the shootings. He was a bright light and someone who always showed up for others. It is critical my family and the other victims’ families get the transparency, honesty and justice they deserve. Virginia Beach is the epitome of hope and tenacity and, as a community, we will get through this and come out even stronger.”

We pray as always that justice is served for the victim and his family.

