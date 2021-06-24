Rushing Relationships Could Be A Waste Of Time

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Why do we rush?

People usually rush into relationships because they are eager to feel a sense of connection and attachment to someone.

What do we miss when we rush?

One risk of rushing is that you let the intoxicating (i.e. bonding) experience of infatuation take place before understanding compatibility.

Lust is much easier than love

When people rush into a relationship, This is how you can have two people who experience strong infatuation, attraction.

Rushing can lead to settling

If you don’t know what else is out there (because you rush), then that can mean you don’t know that what’s out there could be better.

