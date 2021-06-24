Arts & Entertainment
Mike Epps Is “Richard Ready” For HBO’s Upcoming Drama Series ‘L.A. Leakers’

HBO’s L.A. Lakers drama series casts Mike Epps to portray Richard Pryor. There were a number of other actors recently added to the cast such as Carina Conti, Max E. Williams and Mariama Diallo who will recur in the series based upon author Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s.

The upcoming HBO series is written by Max Borenstein chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Lakers, which is historically one of sports’ most esteemed dynasties.This particular collective of players were said to have defined an era on and off the court.

Epps plays Pryor, the limitless comedian who lived the ultimate Hollywood dream. The story will follow a piece of his wild and reckless journey throughout Hollywood during that time.

Conti portrays pop star Paula Abdul, who was once a normal high school student from San Fernando Valley. The series will track her particular journey shaping up to be the innovative choreographer for the Laker Girls. Dreamland star Williams is set to play film star Jack Nicholson, who is famously known as one of the Lakers’ biggest courtside fans. Model and actress Diallo plays Iman, wife of Laker Spencer Haywood and legendary supermodel.

Mike Epps, similar to his latest role, has continued to make fans laugh for years. He most recently debuted his hilarious Netflix sitcom The Upshaws alongside Kim Fields and Wanda Sykes. The series has already brought plenty of smiles to the faces of many across the country. It should be exciting to see Epps playing the iconic comedian, who he studied on his journey through comedy.

In the Paramount film I Am Richard Pryor, Epps talks about how the comedian was a jewel who changed his life. 

Mike Epps shared a photo on set sporting a salt and peppered afro and Pryor’s notorious mustache. He captioned his post, “Richard ready.”

Look out for more updates from HBO’s L.A. Lakers as a release date has not yet been released.

