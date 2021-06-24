Celebrity News
She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody

In the enthusiastic words of Tiffany Haddish, she readyyy – for the beach that is! The Friday Night Vibes host and comedienne is showing off the results of her fitness journey. The funny woman took to social media in a bikini with her abs on display. Haddish was also serving glam in a blonde bob wig with her face beat to the gawds. The collaboration between her hair stylist Christopher Ray and stylist Law Roach is a lewk!

If you follow Haddish, she’s been keeping fans up-to-date with her healthier lifestyle. In an interview with People, Haddish revealed she decided she wanted her body to look like Flo Jo and lost 40 pounds during quarantine just exercising “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours.”

As they say, abs are made in the kitchen, so Haddish’s biggest change is her diet. “I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition – nutrition is everything,” she said.

We recently spoke to Haddish about her new show Friday Night Vibes when she opened up about loving her body and embracing her sexy.

“When my body started getting bigger, I became uncomfortable,” she explained. “Anything that changes on my body is because I physically put the work in. I did the walking. I did the running. I did the pushups. I did the whatever. I built up my muscles and everything. That’s the healthy way to go about it. I changed my diet a little bit, drank lots more water, and just figuring out what works for my body.”

RELATED STORIES:

Tiffany Haddish Doesn’t Wear Her Bonnet At The Airport: ‘It’s About Respecting Yourself

Tiffany Haddish To Star In And Produce Biopic On The Iconic Flo-Jo

She Readyyy: Tiffany Haddish Gives Us Beach Body-Ody-Ody  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

